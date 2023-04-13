The Upanishads are mostly considered as something to be taken up after one becomes old. However, this is not true. We need the wisdom of the Upanishads to navigate our way through this life and find contentment. The Upanishads declare “ Let go and rejoice”. Now, what could this mean? Normally rejoicing is linked with having more and more. One needs to acquire more in order to rejoice. But here is a contradictory statement which says, “Let go and rejoice.” This can only be understood by someone who has given up something and found the relief, the joy in doing so.

The Upanishad says that this “letting go” can be done only when it is understood that the Supreme Being pervades everything. If it pervades everything, there is nothing which needs to be added to us from outside. This rejoicing is in the understanding that your very Self, is no different from that Isha, that Supreme Being.

Ofcourse, when one is alive, one consumes and acquires. But deep in the consciousness, it is to be understood that true happiness is a state of mind not dependant upon what you acquire or enjoy. Rejoicing is more to do with the inner state than outer possessions.

As one acquires fame, status and a bank balance, more needs are created. This is an unending process. It is not that we should give up everything and become sannyasins – No!

What is being said is that as we watch, as we become aware of this unending process of acquiring and becomng, we realise that there is a state of mind which is independent of all this.

The rishis declare that the reservoir of all enjoyment is within us. You may call it ‘hridhaya’, ‘inner consciousness’ or ‘atma’. It is within! If you can understand that, then you can enjoy everything at once. This comes about not through craving for enjoyment but by understanding that this craving has no end.

Whatever we acquire, status, objects, name or fame, soon slips away and the happiness due to acquiring slips away too. When one realises the impermanence of life, and when one begins to wonder whether there is anything permanent at all, the rishis step in and say “ There is something within you that is permanent. Your search for happiness is actually the search for this Supreme Isha.