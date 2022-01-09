The world is but a stage of eternity

Lord Krishna in the Gita refers to our life as “dukhalayam ashashwatham”. What does it mean? The present world that we see and experience is transitory, as also a place of misery.

The phrase is both a source of concern and relief. The former definitely applies to the persons who are rich, famous, surrounded by a lovely family and so on. Such people never wish for an end to their lives. But they must leave, as the body is prone to disease and old age gradually, and ultimately perishes.

For people suffering from grief and those who find no meaning in their lives, the same phrase sounds welcoming as death will one day put a natural end to their sorrow, which they have to resiliently tolerate till then. How appalling in such situations if mortality was not assured!

The body thus is a temporary house for the consciousness within, and it should be so treated, neither coveted nor uncared for, but revered as an instrument — a special purpose vehicle.

What is this purpose? The Hindu scriptures reiterate that the body and mind should be used for the sole purpose of cleansing the soul that is trapped inside it. The soul is bound and conditioned by karma accumulated over several past births. It accordingly acquires different physical forms, and human life is considered priceless, as it is obtained after multiple births in lower strata or species. It is precious, as it has the capacity to speak, think and know the difference between right and wrong.

Through such knowledge gained from the scriptures, and practice thereof, the human form has the power to give the soul a chance for its purification and sublime release. The present world that we see is illusory, just as any show on television. Each of us has a role to play and depart soon after.

The only independence given to each one of us is the willpower to do good in the name of God, meditate on the Supreme being and strive to go back to the eternal world of the Supreme Godhead.

If one misuses this freedom and opts for the gratification of one’s senses there is no escape from the cycle of repeated births and deaths in this material world of apparent happiness.