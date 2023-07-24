There is more to a book than its cover

Six decades ago, when I first heard the warning against judging a book by its cover, the proverb made no sense. Enid Blyton’s Mystery of the Missing Necklace had pearls

depicted on its wrapper, and the story was about them. The picture outside was linked to the pages within.

My parents then asked me if I would shun another novel because of its tattered exterior. I shook my head. The Naughtiest Girl in the School was my favourite, and only falling apart because of repeated reading. Later, I understood that the book-and-cover maxim had a metaphorical meaning.

Today, as I teach Shakespeare’s plays, I dwell on this theme of deceptive appearances. In The Merchant of Venice, anyone who wishes to marry Portia must choose from among three caskets, one of which contains her portrait. While two suitors opt for those made of gold and silver, Bassanio settles for ordinary lead, and wins the extraordinary lady.

To return to the saying, it urges discernment, and not merely in the matter of books and boxes. We need to view others fairly, rather than perceive as inferior people who look, speak, dress or act differently from us. Phillis Wheatley, the earliest African-American to have her works published, was once thus unjustly disparaged.

Born in Senegal, in 1753, she was a child when sold as a slave to a Boston family. Phillis was treated kindly, and by the age of thirteen, she was proficient in English. When she tried to make her poems known, however, many doubted that they were by her. Phillis underwent an arduous interview during which she was questioned by eighteen learned men. She had to quote passages from the Bible and the classics to prove that she had penned her scholarly writings. Eventually, she triumphed. George Washington, who admired Phillis Wheatley, concluded a letter to her with these words: ‘I am, with great respect, your humble, obedient servant.”

Evidently, that distinguished general, who went on to become the president of his new nation, found the young woman’s lowly antecedents irrelevant to the fact that she possessed lofty literary talent. He knew that there was more to a book than its cover.