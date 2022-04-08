Think again

Besides causing death, disability and deprivation, the pandemic has affected our leisure-time activities. We spend much of our spare-time reading books or watching television and video clips. Innocuous as these may seem, they possess certain drawbacks that we will do well to keep in mind.

Chief among these is the widespread tendency to believe everything that is read or anything seen on television. While both these activities provide food for thought, they can also overpower us and lead us in the wrong direction. Let us see how this can happen.

Both reading and watching television afford pleasure. They do away with boredom and introduce us to new ways of living but it is essential to remember that what we are told are merely suggestions and thoughts that belong to others. Thoughts are not facts and so what you are made to think may not be true. It is easy to forget that advertisers and propagandists thrive on the gullibility of those who listen to them and put their trust in what they say.

As humans, we are not perfect and because we are not perfect we make mistakes in the way we think. This is especially so when they emanate from overt or covert persuasion. It also provides fertile ground for prejudices and biases. This can cause much misery and even war. As rational beings, we cannot assume that a magic wand can be waved to erase troubles.

Each time we are persuaded into assuming something about an event or another person, it is wise to ask ourselves these questions: “What are the implications of believing what I believe?” and “Is there strong evidence for this belief?”

Just because one’s parents or grandparents believed in something implicitly does not turn it into truth. Neither does an idea become fact because the person who advances it is influential. Only sincere reflection will help us see whether there is truth in what we believe. In this regard, nothing proves so useful as the Rotarian Four-way Test. It requires us to ask ourselves: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendship? Will it be beneficial to all? Answering them honestly will make us think and also think again!