Think before you judge others

Just as we have a checklist to tick in life most times, we should have one to cross off some notions too.

Next time you categorise people as wrong or right, good or bad, just stretch out to your head and rip off the virtual judge’s wig (yes the same one that judges in the west wear and those illustrated in comics) and throw it far away and out of reach; for we are not certified to judge others.

Think about it.

An oft told story goes like this – a woman found her neighbour to be very messy, dirty and unorganised. She pointed out this neighbour’s house to her friend who was visiting. This friend in turn drew to her attention to the glass of her own window that was unclean with many years of neglect.

On cleaning the glass of the window, the same neighbour’s cluttered dirty house looked the exact opposite through it.

The judgemental lady realised that the fault was not in her neighbour but in her own distorted vision.

We often try to see others through the filter in our sight that is tinted or rather tainted, with bias and prejudice. So when others’ faults stand out, check your vision to see them differently.

We often pass comments on other peoples’ lives demeaning them for their choices with our expert views. If given a chance to step out of our shoes, get into theirs and tread through the journey of their lives in their circumstances with their experiences and learning, would we have been any different from them? Not likely!

By some sheer quirk of fate we could have easily been the very same people we criticise and condemn or paint black or white.

A subjective, empathetic grasp of peoples’ thoughts and behaviour rather than an objective scrutiny of situations in their lives will go a long way in perfecting our perception of understanding human nature.

So the next time you stand on a pedestal to look down on others, dig deep and try some empathy.

Remember to come down to their level, creep into their skin and imagine leading their lives; clear the fog and remove any filter for a better view and vision and look from within rather than from far on the outside. Walk a step in their shoe and decide if you should comment at all.