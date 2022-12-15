Think before you theorise

A king was passing through a small town. He noticed something that filled him with wonder. Trees and fences had circles painted on them, each with a hole right in the centre. Who was this remarkable marksman? He decided to summon him. The person turned out to be a ten-year-old boy. "How on earth do you do it?" asked the king. "Easy" was the answer. "I shoot first and draw the circles later!"

An amusing tale, no doubt, but more importantly, it discloses the devious side of human nature. Time and again, we come across those who concoct theories, lay siege to the reasoning capacities of others, and turn them into willing believers. This happens in all areas of life, including the religious, the political, and the social. History contains many examples, but even a few are enough to expose the damage they can cause.

Nothing appears as dark as the Hereafter, making death a fearful proposition. This is the chief reason why religions proliferate. Hell or Heaven, Doomsday or Rebirth—who really knows? Yet a plethora of theories exist that multiply beliefs and rituals. All we can be sure of is the one life that we now have and that compassion and kindness bring the peace that nothing else can. Theories merely divide us into warring classes, causing unnecessary suffering.

In the political sphere, Hitler stands as an example of propagating false theories. Anxious to capture power, he drummed up the theory of a superior race, which caused a horrific war and the killing of six million Jews.

In the social field, what comes to mind is the caste system prevalent in our country. A recent count revealed that there are over 3000 castes. To begin with, the caste system was based on the principle of division of labour, so that the Aryans could establish a sound economy. Over time, however, it became rigid and hereditary. No movement from one caste to another was allowed, and society became irreversibly divided. This restricted the development of natural talent and led to many atrocities.

Spurious theories, either by design or oversight, are always present. It is up to the thinking individual to reflect, to assess, and then to accept only that which will be beneficial to all of mankind.