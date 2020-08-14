Time for truth

The universe has a way of checking the indiscreet and exploitative ways of mankind periodically. Of late, it has manifested itself as an invisible microbe and is taunting the uppity attitude of our race. Oftentimes, when the mind is riddled with fear and doubt; it resorts to various means to resolve its uncertainties. When the rationale of science and medicine fails to provide answers, the faithful seek solution and solace through worship and prayers.

As far as India is concerned, the believers turn to one or many of the gods from the pantheon, each of them who have the special ability to alleviate specific ills. In such times as these, when bogged down by baffling illnesses and challenges devotees turn to lord Sudarshana to quell the obstacle and throw open the path of progress. Kings, leaders, communities and householders perform the Sudarshana Homam as prescribed by the Shastras in a view to seeking relief.

History chronicles that about six centuries ago, Nigamanta Vedanta Desikar a Vaishnavite, scholar, seer and saint composed a powerful prayer in Sanskrit popularly known as Sudarshana Ashtakam. The seer disseminated the same among the local populace that was being bogged down by a pandemic. It is strongly believed that the continuous chanting of these eight potent verses ensconced not merely the essence of the ruling deity but also promised the one who chanted them liberation from the problems that perplexed them.

For those who are new to the subject, it will help to know that Sudarshana Chakra or the celestial serrated disc which is considered to be an integral part of Lord Vishnu was actually created by the divine architect Vishwakarma. It is said that he fashioned the disc using a slice of the effulgent sunbeam and gifted it to lord Vishnu who used it from time to time to behead the pestilences which harassed the earthlings in the form of demons.

The fact that this powerful weapon was granted the status of a god and act independently by the lord himself speaks about the supremacy of Sudarshana.

An etymological interpretation of the deity’s name will help us decode the mystery of life itself. When pursued in earnest, Su-Darshana will not only show us the way out of the maze but will help us to arrive at the supreme Truth or Goodness. The time for a reckoning with the truth has arrived.