To be alive as a human

“The only way you will ever discover what it truly means to be alive and human is by sharing the full experience of what it means to be a human,” says author-poet Iain S Thomas. But what is it to be human?

When used as an adjective, as in, ‘They are only human’, it means vulnerable, erring, weak, imperfect, but as a noun, it means an individual, a living soul, a man, woman, human being. So, it’s up to us to live life expounding ‘human’ either as an adjective or as a noun.

Life is a question nobody can give an answer to and death is an answer that nobody can question — in between, if one can live a life worthy enough, they can be called human beings in the true sense of the word.

Man is ruled by his mind. According to scriptures, the original state of human mind is to be in bliss, but due to many superimpositions it gets all muddled and disorganised. So it is important to establish ‘a sense of peace’ in mind and then perspectives become clear and contentment becomes second nature of the person, eliminating ‘vasanas’ like jealousy, anger and hatred. That mental state opens infinite possibilities to be a human who can love another human being unconditionally and selflessly. When peace and love settle in the heart, it allows you the freedom to give and receive and pass on love to others.

Ignorance and arrogance are gateways to hell. Putting people down, harming others, spreading evil — these do not make for a powerful and strong person. These are qualities of an intimidator, a coward in reality.

It is important to illumine one’s intellect with the light of knowledge to discriminate between the right and the wrong and in making choices, as our choices determine where we reach in life. When we choose to be a good human being, we become good in our thoughts, actions, duties etc.

As singer-musician Gerard Way says, “One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it’s worth watching."