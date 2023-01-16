To each her purpose

According to the Japanese everyone has an ikigai. Translated loosely, it means the purpose of life. Some people find it, some are looking for it, and many do not know that they will never find it unless they look for it with a great deal of patience. Finding one’s ikigai is important as it brings satisfaction, happiness and meaning to big and small actions. Even when all these things have lost their relevance in a big, wide, existential world, it remains relevant to an individual as it exists deep within everyone. Those who never find it remain in perpetual angst. They are perhaps seeking it in the world outside when all they have to do is look inward.

Once the unique purpose of one’s existence is found, life becomes a continuous process of learning and refining. Practice is no longer a matter of discipline or repetitive action. It is a quest for insights and perhaps even wisdom. Without realising it and putting in any special effort, life is deconstructed. As the purpose is one’s very own, and resides within oneself, any dissatisfaction can be corrected by setting out on a new search. Recognition of what is wrong and the consequent reprogramming become personal choices. The rules are one’s own, though they must remain within social norms, as being anti-social is not allowed. The changes in lifestyle and perspective can be accepted with as much discipline as one is capable of. The social pressures remain but become a lot less formidable. This can be far more fun than looking at change as something to be resisted, especially when it is inevitable. In this approach both the body and mind are maintained largely by listening to their needs and being aware of their limitations. When actions are personalised there is a rejuvenating freedom which allows for contemplation. One can join a group or be alone, play a game or read a book. This flexibility contributes to longevity in the physical, and alertness in the mental, arena. There is no falling in line as each has her own track, her own ikigai.

Even the Gods find it difficult to fault this method. Krishna, in the Bhagvadgita, emphasises that the path of each person is different even when the ends are the same. He spares no effort to impress upon Arjuna that “howsoever men approach me, even so do I welcome them, for the path men take from every side is mine”.