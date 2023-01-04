To forgive is to earn redemption

Forgiveness is the fragrance the violet sheds at the heel that has crushed it. In fact it does not even realise it has been hurt, it just does its duty of spreading its grace. Forgetting is a large part of forgiveness . Life cannot go on without a great deal of forgetting. Forgetting the hurt caused to you, putting away the bitter memories that haunt you is forgiveness .

Easier said than done, these memories can be corrosive, they can embitter your mind against all that is still beautiful , of all the love that is still there waiting for you in spite of what you have suffered. Often we hear of people who say that they have forgiven but they have not forgotten which is meaningless as forgiving and forgetting together are the twin measures of forgiveness.

To forgive is to forswear resentment towards the person who has caused you grievous harm. This call to forgive has to come from within. ”Forgiveness does not change the past but it does enlarge the future.”

To forgive is to earn your redemption and your peace of mind and reaffirm your faith in the Supreme Intelligence.

Forgiving is the most powerful action as to forgive is to set a person free and discover the prisoner was you.Forgiveness is the timeless formula for survival. In place of forgiveness there can also be revenge.

The philosopher statesman, Francis Bacon says “Revenge is a kind of wild justice. Certainly in taking revenge a man is but even with his enemy but in passing it over he is superior: for it is a prince’s part to pardon.”

Even in extreme cases of atrocities perpetrated as in the Nazi horror camps there are survivors who found it in their heart to forgive, Yuval Noah Harari, an Israeli historian, says in his book The Sapiens. “By honouring the human nature of the murderer, everyone is reminded of the sanctity of humanity and order is restored. By defending the murderer we right what the murderer has wronged.”

The law will take its own course but forgiveness is a matter of the heart .

In the need to forgive let us also forgive ourselves through true remorse and repentance and become empowered individuals In the end as none of us is without sin we must forgive to be forgiven.