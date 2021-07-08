I still recollect a spiritual gathering that I had attended some years ago. Swarms of people were squatted all over, speaking in strident tones about sundry subjects. A woman aside, who, zestfully was spouting of spirituality, suddenly had slid into slander mission against her supposedly mean sister-in-law, spewing venom in an unsavoury manner.

Then, there was another woman, with a feisty spirit, forcibly was foisting her fusillade of views on others. Sounding like self-confessed 'stalwart of spiritual brigade', she sanctimoniously had started sermonising on several aspects of human vices and virtues. I wondered. "Would these folks follow even an iota of the same?" Or, do they deem, "Only preaching is for us, and it’s for others to practice the prized 'Gyan', provided by us."

What intrigued me more was the men’s chat at another side. In that, an elderly man, with a highfalutin attitude, was hissing about the high points of being highly spiritual. Soon, his chat took a great detour, as he went gaga, gushing about the gorgeous anatomy of a film glitterati, who was of his grandchild’s age (Maybe, same words by some youngster wouldn’t have sounded all that weird and wacky). More horrifying was to hear another elderly, talk about a tattoo design, beheld by him, at the back of a teenybopper.

I wondered again. Are these men, who let their minds and eyes rove all around the body of other females, sans a scintilla of respect, are the same ones, who worship pantheons of female Goddesses? And, will those female divinities be pleased with them? Moreover, can these aforesaid folks call themselves truly spiritual?

Well then, what is actual spirituality? Certainly, spirituality doesn’t spell 'marathon prayers', which emphatically isn’t indicative of 'deep' intense devotion. Nor bowing before the Lord, with a pseudo beatific smile, signifies bountiful devotion. True spirituality is when one is able to conquer all vices like anger, envy, lust, conceit etc. Spirituality is synonymous with superlatively 'pure and noble' thoughts— Thoughts of spreading joy and peace, being super helpful etc. No wonder, it’s said, "pure thoughts from a pure heart is better than potent mantras".