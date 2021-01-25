Trust is precious 

Trust is such an intangible entity and so precious, the worth of which you realize only when it is violated. Whether it is placing your trust when entering into a business or relationship or whilst seeking help for an important life dream or deputing someone as an emissary, there is a lot at stake for the person taking that leap of faith.

People in whom one’s trust is placed must realize that they are vested with responsibility and take care not to crush the faith that goes with it. Even if they cannot deliver what is promised, it is pardonable, but a violation of trust is simply unforgivable.

Of course, before placing one’s trust, one has to do the necessary homework and due diligence. Blindly reposing faith and on occasions doing so despite being warned /seeing red flags is risky.

When my son was in college, he along with fellow students organized a rock performance as a fund-raiser. One of the “friends” promised sponsorship from a corporate. Weeks passed by, then days, with the friend maintaining the money would come and in the end, he wrung his hands at the nth hour. My son felt let down. The disappointment rankled for a long time. Now looking back, he says, “I wish I had a plan B and had done more homework before I trusted the guy”.

You would think people wouldn’t play games when it comes to anything to do with God. My family was once assured darshan tickets in Tirumala by a man who was a contact of a friend. He promised to hand over the tickets which he was confident of procuring, that night. We waited and waited. His mobile remained switched off. We finally decided we would just get to the ticket counter early the next day and buy available tickets. We did not return without a darshan of the Lord despite this person standing us up and that thought gave us a lot of happiness.

We must honour the trust placed in you and be slow to place our trust.