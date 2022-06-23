Universal brotherhood is common to all faiths

All major religions of this world say that all human beings have been created by one and the same God, and therefore belong to one great brotherhood. So far as their earthly origin is concerned, they are all descendants of the first human beings -- Adam and Eve.

In their subsequent spread over different parts of the world, variations in geographical conditions produced a diversity of stature, skin, colours, languages and other racial characteristics. Ideally, the relation between men ought not to be one of strangeness but one of familiarity; not of distance but of nearness, not of hatred but of love. When all human beings are descendents of the same progenitors, all are equal, no one is superior or inferior. And before God, certainly, all human beings are equal.

For God does not discriminate between His creations. The message of universality of brotherhood calls for one to adopt a comprehensive principle in one’s dealings with others. There are many beautiful verses in Bhagavadgita not only about universal brotherhood but also about universal equality. Universal brotherhood is clearly mentioned in it, which is comprehensive enough to include all living beings. Every one should foster the feeling that world is a common shelter and should not disturb the life-system of other creatures.

Vasudaiwa kutumbukum (world is one family) is the well known cardinal principle of Hinduism. In Buddhism it is said the universal brotherhood’s goal is to unite people who wish to work towards the transcendence of spirit; Christian's idea of universal brotherhood is about looking on all human beings as brothers and sisters according to the Command of Lord Jesus Christ.

The Prophet Muhammad (s) said, "No one can be a believer until and unless he begins to like for his brother what he likes for himself." The holy Quran says human beings, We created you all from a male and a

female and made you into nations and tribes so that you may know one another. One God alone is your creator.

The diversity in our country is its uniqueness, our country is home to people belonging to different religions of the world.