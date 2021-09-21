Using power for a better cause

Sometimes it is just not enough if we are in the know about the distinction between what is right and wrong. The knowledge will stand us in good stead if we apply it in our lives. It can make us a hero if we have the courage to stand by what is right against all odds. When we gain the maturity to accept a valid viewpoint of an opponent, we elevate ourselves to the position of a role model.

An incident in the life of sage Chyavana recorded in the Mahabharata celebrates this quality. Sukanya was the beautiful young wife of Chyavana. The Ashwinikumaras coveted her. She refused to give up her old and blind husband for them. The celestial twins were struck by her steadfastness.

They rewarded her by reversing sage Chyavana’s condition, by bestowing youth and health on the pious man. However, they decided to test her further. They appeared in front of Sukanya in the form of her husband. The young lady was taken aback to see the three identical men.

She identified her husband by his feet that were in contact with mother earth whereas the Ashwinikumaras were not attracted by gravitation. The Ashwinikumaras were amazed at her presence of mind.

They were also aware of Chyavana’s power of penance, so they sought the help of the sage. The duo wanted a share of the Havis offered to the gods during Yagnas. Though Chyavana had almost been robbed of his wife by them, he could see the justice of their request. Indra, the lord of Gods, was not very happy with the sage’s interference in divine matters. When his displeasures and threats did not work, Indra did not hesitate to use the Vajrayudha on the sage.

Chyavana’s conviction and power of penance were so great that he not only stayed the greatest weapon in the cosmos but also created a counter weapon. He manifested a demon called Mada, who was several times more powerful than Indra. By then, Indra understood that Chyavana meant business. He decided to give in and allow the Ashwinikumaras to partake in the Havis.

Chyavana exercised equanimity, prudence and confidence to achieve his ends. So can we. Nonetheless, we must ensure that our cause is legitimate.