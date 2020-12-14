Using vs loving

Many months ago, I had read this mind-stirring story, which makes my mood go all mushy and melancholic even now, on recalling. It seems, a man, who’d have procured a plush car, by paying a prodigious amount, would be perpetually taking profound care of his prized possession. Once, when he’d be scrupulously cleaning his swanky vehicle, his six-year-old son, suddenly sprints in, and surreptitiously starts scribbling something, on the car’s side-surface, using a sharp stone.

The instant the man sees his son’s impish prank, he gets inundated by ire and indignation. Then taking a wrench, he starts whacking on his ward’s right-hand wrist till the latter, writhing in pain, starts wailing loudly. Deeply regretting his ruthless action, he rushes the child to a nearby hospital, only to realize he’d have caused irrevocable damage to the child’s fingers, which were irretrievable.

The man feels his soul, splintering to smithereens, when his son softly asks him, “Dad, will my fingers grow back”? On returning home, he collapses and cries hysterically, as he casts his eyes on what the child had carved on the car-surface. Lo! It’d be – “Love you Dad!” He painfully realises how all his priorities and perspectives in life were palpably misplaced. When ‘things’ are meant to be ‘used’, and ‘people’ are to be ‘loved’; he was busy ‘loving’ lifeless things, and ‘using’ living humans, to his personal gain.

Incidentally, there are many of us, looking for that ‘utility value’ in our relations with people. On meeting someone, the first thought would be, “How beneficial is this one to us?” But, our materialistic things, like say, our house, vehicle, apparels, etc, etc, – which have nothing, but mere ‘utility value’ – we try loving those to a ludicrous extent. We amass wealth, instead of amassing blessings from others.

Apparently, instead of bonding with others, we are battering our brain in busily buying a barrage of vanity-hiking things. Besides, expending a reservoir of time and energy, in maintaining our already-bought possessions! Maybe, it’s time we realised, in process of gaining something trivial, we don’t start losing something vital!