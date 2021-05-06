Waste not, want not.

Once a little boy went to Buddha for a new robe as his old robe was nipped in several places. Whilst one of Buddha’s men went to get a new robe, Buddha wanted to test the boy. “What will you do with your old robe now ?” he asked.The lad replied that he would use it as a bedsheet. To Buddha further probing about use old bedsheet. The juvenile’s response was diligent and prompt that it would replace the old curtain and the curtain would now be utilised as a duster for the tables at the prayer hall. When Buddha further grilled … “What about the old duster?….” The youngster said that they were in tatters and will be turned into wicks, dipped in oil, and used for illuminating the hallways at night. Buddha thought that this boy is enlightened and would become a great teacher one day.

Decades back when mother insisted that we throw the eggshells, used tea leaves or vegetable peels in the garden as they become manure, we weren’t interested.

Fruit and vegetable seeds were sprinkled in a corner of the kitchen garden. Worn out clothes became dusters while the good ones were handed over to the next sibling. The white paper packets, old calendars were saved under the mattress for lining the cupboard at a later day. We would make fun, watching her do these things. Unfazed by our comments, she went on with what she felt right.

Years later, my daughter has taken up the project of constructive recycling. “Think whether it can be made useful to us..?” she asks. Now, several paper bags are used in lieu of kitchen tissues, white paper bags have become my cute notepads for the next grocery list, soft drink bottles have become planters and the huge cartons used by the online deliveries have become dividers in the cupboards for storing different things. My little storeroom is filled with packets, cardboard boxes and old linen waiting to don new avatar. Lessening of waste from home helps save the planet. Do your part and leave it less littered for our future generations.