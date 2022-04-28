What’s in a name

In today’s stressful times, meditation has become the new mantra to cope with the real and imagined unfairness of the world. Elaborate procedures are laid out about the time, place, ambiance and method for the practice. The not-so-disciplined-or-committed may find this tiresome. Yet they also want to de-stress.

If it is to be believed that the simple can be as effective as the complex, the poet saint Purandaradasa had a lovely solution. In a melody where the refrain is ‘can you not say Krishna‘, he captures the entire spirit of sacrifice and joy of detachment with no effort whatsoever. There is no method, time or place. As one rises in the morning and stretches out, how difficult is it to utter the name Krishna he asks. As one walks around, as one stands and gossips, can one not pause to say ‘Krishna’. Even as one cuddles a child, lifts a load or does any kind of chore, what effort does it take to remember the name of the Lord?

In a human life when the tongue has the ability to articulate, can one not repeat a name which delivers one from all difficulties? The name one chooses can be a matter of faith, to utter it with the faith that all will be well. Constant repetition of such a name as one goes about the important and unimportant chores of the day is the simplest form of meditation. The scriptures vouch for its efficacy. In the aeon of Kali, the only sacrifice possible is the Nama Japa or the repetition of a name. It cleanses the mind and takes the thought away from the body. It has the same psychological effect as positive thinking.

The Bhagvat Purana has a symbolic story of Nama Japa which does not even require any resolute action. Ajamila, a Brahmin, had become completely sinful and wicked. He indulged in every form of wrong behaviour. He was deeply attached to his youngest illegitimate son, whom he called Narayana. He called out to him lovingly, in joy, in sorrow and in distress. This name repetition alone was enough to give him the time and chance to redeem himself.

This simple method is effortless, adds zest to mundane actions, and can be done anywhere and at any time with no cost other than faith. This faith alone keeps one on the right path and ensures that all action becomes pure and turns into an offering.