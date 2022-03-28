What we seek, we shall find

More often than not, I find myself pondering upon the mystical and profound quotes that I like to send along with my good morning messages on WhatsApp. “What you seek is seeking you” by Rumi often does rounds on the list of quotes that offer not only multiple perspectives but also an oddly comforting feeling that the things you most want also want you and that the world can become an extension of what you carry inside of you. A zen story underscores this standpoint.

Two men once visit an astute Zen master in a quaint little town. The first man asks: “I’m thinking of moving to this town. What is it like?”

The Zen master then asks him what his old town was like and the man responds by saying that his old town was dreadful, that the people were unkind and that he cannot wait to move away from there.

The Zen master smiles and says: "This town is pretty much the same." The first man leaves and the second man comes in. The second man asks the same question: "I’m thinking of moving to this town. What is it like?"

The Zen master repeats his query; “What was your old town like?” The man responds by saying that the town he comes from is wonderful. Everyone is kind and happy." The Zen master smiles and says: "This town is pretty much the same."

Both men seem confused about the Zen Master’s response and wonder if he could be lying. They eventually realise that his response was neither true nor false, it simply conveyed the fact that each man sees the world through what he carries in his heart.

Internal desires, conflicts and joys are manifested into the external environment and we begin to see the world as a series of familiar things, a place where everyone feels how you feel and sees what you see. If you find little to admire outside of you, it's probably because you find even less to admire in you.

The world, they say, is a mirror in which everyone sees their reflection and a mirror as we all know knows no deceit. Change how you see this word and see this world change.