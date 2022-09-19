When difficulties stare at you

Every now and then, life throws a curve ball and one finds oneself in a bind. Held in the vice-like grip of a problem that doesn’t seem to resolve, one is at a loss for remedial measures. So, what do people do? Some rave and rant to everyone they come into contact with -- friends, acquaintances, staff and sometimes even foes. This is when they should be doing the exact opposite; retreat into silence.

There is a little booklet in my collection of books. It is called Seeds of light and contains some gems from the Mother of Pondicherry. And she has this to say: "Whatever be the problem if we remain truly quiet the solution will come". That is a quote that has stayed with me over the years.

This is not to say that you do nothing about the issue and just wait for it to go away. Maintaining silence at times like these and going over the problem in your head or on paper or with a trusted elder -- one, not two for it will confound if you receive conflicting advice -- will help you identify steps that can be taken. It could be seeking the solution of the right expert offline/online – medical, legal, business, education, and finance while also surrendering at the altar of the Divine -- who moves everything in this Universe. You can make an error of judgement with humans but the Divine is not going to let you down if your cause is just and your plea is heartfelt.

Unfortunately, when we seek the Divine in a disturbed state of mind, we do it perfunctorily and impatiently. All we want is quick and immediate solutions. We don’t make an effort to sincerely commune with the Supreme. I have seen devotees find a space in a house of prayer where they simply shut themselves off and meditate on the higher power. Doing that will often miraculously throw up answers or direct you on the right path.

There is a purpose for your pain, which is to strengthen you for the task ahead or to prepare you for a higher calling. As The Mother says in another context, "Don’t foresee difficulties. It does not help to surmount them and helps them to come. Doubt is a poison that drop by drop corrodes the soul."