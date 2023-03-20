Why anger is bad

According to ancient texts, one that causes greatest harm to the body is neither food nor exercise, both of which are required only in balance.

That which is to be completely avoided is excess of any emotion. The most commonly quoted emotion is anger. There are four types of anger.

Just like the proverbial line etched in stone remains forever, the anger that is very deep chases you relentlessly, birth after birth, till you learn to either forgive or apologise.

Revenge also falls under this category. Revenge can be either physical or mental, but it still causes more harm to the one who experiences the emotion than to the one against whom it is plotted.

A story is told of a trader who had to undertake travel by sea. So he kept his bags of wealth for safekeeping in a nobleman’s house.

When he returned from his voyage after many years, the “noble” man feigned ignorance.

The king uncovers the truth and exiles the cheater. The cheat, nursing vengeful anger against the king, and for repeated births, not only kills the king but is born in various forms, both plant and animal.

The text describes his many stints in hell too. Hell is to be understood not as a place but as the bodily suffering one undergoes when one is unwell.

The second type of anger is like a line that is drawn on the surface of the earth. It stays for some time, but with the blowing of strong winds and rains, it gets washed away. This anger hurts for as long as it is held.

The third type of anger is like a line drawn in the sand. It is there for a very short time. It goes as easily as it comes. It may not cause so much harm, but it causes harm in another way. The one who is the recipient of that anger can get hurt. His resentment may affect him adversely.

The fourth type of anger is like a line that is drawn on water... It never forms. It dies like water bubbles. Even though this type of anger is the best, even this is to be avoided, for the emotion simulates chemicals and hormones inside the body that make it believe you are really angry.

The person who avoids all types of anger is the one who qualifies to attain moksha and good health. Do we have a chance? I wonder.