The question “Why pray?” is a familiar one. Some find prayer a boring exercise. Many are sceptical about prayer and hold the opinion that God seldom hears them. Others contend that there is no time in a day for prayer. Several others simply don’t believe in prayer. Even so, a few, who make it a daily practice, vouch by it and advocate it as a primary tool to face the vicissitudes of life. These proponents of prayer outline three main elements for it to be fruitful.

Firstly, prayer must exhibit true worship and must not always be in the realm of petitions. A vast majority of us turn to prayer only during an adversity or to seek favours. However, a prayer that is only filled with petitions is not a perfect prayer. The late Archbishop Fulton Sheen used the analogy of a girl and a boy who are in love, to drive home this truth. “What would the boy think if the girl he is in love with constantly asks him for flowers or candies or mint coats?” he questions and maintains that it does not behove for a healthy relationship. Like-wise, the attitude before God, must not always be “give me this” or “give me that”. It should also exhibit praise and worship. When we go to God with gratitude and express our gratefulness, it helps us focus on what we have and not on what we lack. This breeds contentment and promotes well-being.

Secondly, in prayer, we should not do all the talking. We should also listen. God speaks to us in myriad ways which can be heard only when we are not talking. Often times God speaks to us through certain events in our lives which require quiet reflection. Other times he speaks to us through that small, still voice within us. In

any case, His voice can he heard only in silence.

Finally, prayer must also include meditation. Meditative prayer leads us to a kind of a spiritual day-dream and to contemplate the higher purpose of life. It helps us unravel, to some extent, the deeper mysteries of our existence. It brings us closer to God and helps us to discern His will for us. So let not the question

be “why pray?” Rather, let it be “why not pray?”