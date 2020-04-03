Will you file your personal returns?

With the end of the financial year, everyone is in a hurry to take stock of their financial dealings, get all their bank statements, account details and papers in order and hand them to their chartered accounts for filing returns before the due date. But has anyone ever filed their emotional, mental, health and relationship returns?

Looks like I’ve caught you by surprise. In the hustle-bustle of life, everyone, including me, is in such a hurry to climb the professional ladder of success. We more often than not forget other things in life. Agreed that financial stability is one of the most important factors of life, as money pays bills and makes life comfortable. What about mental health, emotional well-being, relationships and physical health?

Isn’t it time to take stock of all these and file our returns for them too? Did we spend a decent amount of time working out thereby looking after our health? Did we invest in some special time for ourselves, listening to our favourite music, reading a book that has been on our wish list? What about the time spent with loved ones watching a funny movie, laughing at jokes or just chatting with them?

Or did we do the opposite? Spend more time grumbling and wallowing in self-pity and anger. Spending more time at the doctors’ clinics because we were too lazy to look after our health by way of exercising.

I’m sure if most of us file these equally important returns, our balance sheets will be tilting dangerously towards one side. And our personal chartered accountant will be frowning in disapproval.

Strange isn’t it? That most of us overlook these aspects of our lives while racing ahead with our financial goals. While the notes stack up in our accounts, we are in a big deficit where our health: emotional, mental and physical. While our fixed deposits increase, our relationships decline. While our stock portfolio is increasing, our outlook is narrowing. If this scenario continues, the balance sheets of our lives will never add up and our personal chartered account, watching us from above, won’t be able to successfully file our personal returns.