Women must break free

Women are believed to be better at caring for children. While women's rights and gender equality are gaining ground in a predominantly patriarchal society, women continue to should the responsibility of child-rearing, almost single-handed. It is so because they have the necessary values that are the essential building blocks of a harmonious family.

Women are bestowed with love, affection and goodwill as natural instincts. Hence if children learn at an early age how to lead a life of love and affection, they will develop a positive attitude within themselves. However, if children live in an atmosphere of fear, hatred and anger, then they are likely to develop unsociable tendencies and become a problem for society as well as for themselves.

They also need to be trained to be sensitive towards others, with transparent sincerity and honesty and if the atmosphere at home is of justice and impartiality towards all, without any bias towards one and favour towards another, then that person will be fair & sensitive to all and will honour the rights of others later also in life.

There are numerous studies with the observation that most people, who turn out as criminals in their youth, have had a childhood filled with abuse, exploitation, violence and deprivation. This is where women's rights, empowerment and their quest for equality come to the fore.

Women, being the natural conscious keepers and primary nurturers of values in children, must be able to play their role in the sphere of the family without any hindrance. Women will be able to play their role properly and raise a healthy society, only when they become fully aware that they are responsible as world mothers and they have to sustain the world with their love and kindness.

For this, they have to step out from the narrow confines of the male-dominated world and stop playing as puppets in their hands. Hence, when the women of the world would unite for this great cause, they can easily wipe out hatred and disharmony from the face of the earth and create an all-new world for the future generation. So, let us all work toward empowering women so they can empower our world for the sake of future generations to make the World worthy of living.