Work and reward

The third chapter of the Bhagavad Gita titled "Karma Yoga — the Yoga of action" speaks about the importance of doing one’s duty in life with sincerity and dedication without any ulterior motive to gain any reward out of it.

Gita emphasizes that work must be done by keeping in mind the interests of society. It must be noted that the Geeta does not promote any sort of altruism— it doesn't ask the man to ignore his personal interests and adopt an ascetic approach. On the other hand, it directs him to be tough and brave, to confront life’s challenges, to not passively submit to troubles and misfortunes and to put his best to face and overcome them. The Geeta terms this approach that is to work both for oneself as well as for the good of others as ‘Yagna’. Here, a strong tone is seen when people, who do not distribute the fruits of their work among others (after keeping their share) and who do not repay their debt to society after benefitting from others’ contributions, are called “thieves and sinners”.

Individuals make up human society. Man draws from the inputs of others to chart his own success. "Therefore it is his bounden duty to give back to society, in whatever way he can. Such men are indeed noble— 'Satpurushas'. If he does not and enjoys everything by himself, he is selfishness personified, he is partaking of sin,” says the Gita.

The words of saint Purandaradasa harken back: “Whatever you have gained by the grace of the Lord, offer it back to him, for what else can a mere man give to the supreme giver? Pour back into the lake what you have taken from it and be happy and contented.”

On the subject of man’s indebtedness to society, the Gita speaks about the fundamental verity of life. As the revered Swami Chinmayananda interprets it: “Life originates from food. Food comes from rain. Rain comes from Yagna. This Yagna is nothing but work, which is the Creator Brahma’s dictate. This Brahma originated from Brahman— the supreme creator, the eternal being. So, understand this, supreme Lord is all-pervasive. He is present in all that you do. This is the eternal law”.

Indeed, true work is real worship.