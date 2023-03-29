Work to help others

Many of us, who go for a morning walk, confront a spectacle which throws two contrast pictures. One of the students, rushing to their schools and coaching centers.The other picture which makes one sad is of those deprived children who can be seen moving places with bags on their shoulders to collect plastic and scrap etc from the heaps of debris or the left over loose materials which the shopkeepers had left on previous evening. Unfortunately, this is the story of all Indian cities.

Why should it happen when our government is not only providing mid day meals but have started evening schools also for those who can’t go to the school in the morning hours. Can we put the entire blame on our government? Can the more stringent laws bring back these children to schools? My answer is an emphatic “No”.

I feel it is happening because we are happy only with our own progress, development and growth and are not concerned about what is happening around us. Our talk with these children will reveal that they are from the same towns and cities where we live. Quite often their mothers are working as domestic-helps and their fathers are engaged in other petty jobs.

Unfortunate part is that we have schools. We have teachers also. But, there is only hatred and a feeling of disdain for these children of lesser God. The result is that the child feels ignored, humiliated and scared and he stops going to the school.

We all can help the cause. It simply calls for distributing your love. What we really need to do is to monitor the education of at least one deprived child. As our investments shouldn’t be in one portfolio likewise our love should not be only for our one or two children. These deprived children can do wonders if given the right guidance at the right time. It is better to help a few to stand on their feet than to die rich or leave for the children who may not value that.

Vaishnava jana to, tene kahiye je peed paraayi jaane re (only he is a man of god who understands the pain of others) was the bhajan Mahatma Gandhi would recite.These lines are asking us to come out of the cocoon of self centeredness. Empathy, compassion, mutual love and concern for others are central to all religions and by following these virtues we can make our lives full of bliss.