Work your way to success

All of us are quite aware that there is nothing called a free lunch, we do not entirely shun the idea of accepting freebies and offers in some form. A tale from the Ramayana shows how integrity truth and dignity form the cornerstones of arriving at success.

Sage Sharabhanga had spent his entire lifetime in austerity. Lord Indra was extremely impressed by the severe and flawless penance of the sage. Therefore he personally came down from the heavens with his paraphernalia to take the pious one to higher regions.

The sage who had become extremely old and feeble by then was overwhelmed by the gesture of the lord of gods.

However, Sharabhanga told Indra politely and firmly that he would give up his life only after he set his eyes on Rama. Indra was struck by the sage’s optimism and determination. Just as he was making preparations to leave the venue, he heard the exiled prince Rama entering Sharabhanga’s hermitage with his spouse Sita and sibling Lakshmana. The sage thanked Indra profusely and rushed to receive his long awaited guest.

After the initial exultation and celebration was over, Sharabhanga longed to offer his dear Rama a gift. Since he led a Spartan life, he had nothing much to offer by way of material things. Yet he was in possession of his Tapobala- the power of his penance which brought Indra to his doorstep! He made a selfless gesture by offering all his merits to Rama by way of gift.

The Ikshavaku prince knew that accepting the rare gift would strengthen him twice over. A lesser person in his place would have grabbed the offer. Nevertheless, Rama gently and firmly told the sage that he would not take the hard earned merits of the sage however selfless and sincere the offering may be. Instead he would be grateful if the sage advised him about a suitable location in which he could stay while in exile. Rama also said that he would prefer to work on earning spiritual power and savour it fully rather than taking it away from the sage. Once the exiled trio made an exit, the sage lost no time in giving up his corporal being, thus keeping his promise to himself and Indra.

These noble souls exude the aura that ensconces a persona when one works their way to success righteously!