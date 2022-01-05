Worshipping Mother Earth

The gifts of Mother Earth and nature are unlimited. She never fails in her duty to provide for the countless needs of all the ever-increasing creatures that dwell on her. And, she has been doing this tirelessly and endlessly for thousands of years.

One look at the ingredients in our kitchen gives us an idea of the enormity and expanse of her bounty. Every single fruit and vegetable we cut and consume gives us an opportunity to multiply it through the seeds embedded in it. Not a single bird or insect remains hungry for long.

Our body consists of minerals that come from deep within the earth and its surface. The food we eat, the water we drink, clothes we wear and the medicines that cure us — are all sourced from our planet. The air that sustains us is from the trees that are rooted in her soil. We are all greatly indebted to her. And yet we use, abuse and exploit her no end.

We cannot help but place our feet on her and burden her with the weight of our development even though it is this mother earth that holds us and keeps us grounded literally and figuratively, nourishes us throughout our lives and finally embraces our mortal remains that mingle with her.

In Vishwamitra Smriti 1/44-45, the following prayer is suggested:

Samudra vasane devi! Parvata stana mandale l

Vishnupatni Namastubhyam! Paadasparsha kshamasv mei ll

One who is covered with oceans as garments, one who cares for all living beings through the streams of milk in the form of rivers flowing from the bosom like mountains; Oh Mother Earth – wife of Vishnu, forgive me for touching your sacred body with my feet.

This prayer does not mean anything if we do not find the ways to worship our planet through our deeds that are light on her. Think before you do every purchase or embark on every project, what it might mean to the planet. Everything ranging from reducing carbon footprint to saving forests and water sources matters a lot for the planet.

