Ode to balance

Balance is an elusive quality to put into words. I know because I have tried writing about this in the past and come out so confused that I still don’t know what I was trying to say, despite, er, knowing the mind of the writer, so to speak. I hope, dear reader, you will be indulgent towards this lockdown-induced spell of deep thinking. I know your sense of balance will allow for it.

And that’s precisely the point, isn’t it? It’s easier to identify a lack of balance in any given situation than to say what balance is. It’s like trying to say what health is. You know it best by its absence (yes, we’ll leave this touchy subject alone for the moment…it definitely suggests a lack of balance and tact on the part of the author).

You will, of course, be well within your rights to ask why I have been thinking about the subject of balance, or more precisely, inner balance, in the first place. One way of answering this is that because, well, I had to write this column. I need subjects that I can tackle in 600 words or so and they have to be relevant. And in times like these when the whole world, as we know it, is upside down or off-balance, I thought, why not?

But the real answer is that I decided to write this column, because I was thinking so much about the subject. In fact, I was, to put the facts in their right order, so struck by how important a quality it is on one of these lockdown mornings – I swear there is no way of knowing one from another – that I knew I would end up writing about it.

But to return to the tale of my illumination – as I was clutching at metaphorical straws, trying to figure out how to improve my mood after days of trawling the depths of crankiness one fine nameless, formless hour a few days ago, I finally hit upon a brilliant scheme. All I had to do was achieve that imperceptible-but-somehow-real state called ‘balance’ and it would magically sort out my inchoate existence. As simple as that.

Having reached this grand conclusion (just the idea was good enough to lift my mood for a good hour or two), I gave myself to wondering for a while each day then onwards, what exactly this creature is and how to domesticate the furry thing.

Now, I must admit that had I not the time and luxury for contemplation, I would probably not have gone down this hole. I am sure you understand what I mean. See how introspection and self-observation seem like uninspired fare compared to the latest political slugfest or an opportunity to rant about how certain people’s narrow-minded actions are just unbelievable. But with not much of that exalting fare on open display for now, I was forced to dwell on the stuff playing out in my inner theatre.

Here is what I found on better examination. Balance seems to me to be something that is always in motion. Yes, they called these paradoxical things ‘figures of speech’ in our middle school grammar textbooks (I still have a poetic bone or two intact after all these years). But to revert to balance, it is clearly not a fixed entity towards which you or I can move. And there is no one fixed prescription that will fit all occasions and persons.

Balance is more like adjusting the taste of rasam – we must do whatever it takes to make it taste right. Add a little extra salt, a touch of jaggery, perhaps, or just throw in a handful of coriander leaves to ramp up the whole experience. Maybe do all of it and more. But the point is, we have to be present to adjust, to make sure that we see and notice what is off-balance. Without that, all is lost.

And so, I concluded that without that vital ingredient, i.e., my own awareness of what needs to be added (or more likely removed) from a given situation, chasing after the mythical animal named balance is useless. Balance is not out there, trite as it may sound, but in here. And lockdown or no, that’s the one thing that is always going to be accessible. The creature we’re after could well be us. After all, it’s wholly possible we’re making ourselves up. Why not make it well-balanced?