Of Bellingham and Ford v Ferrari

As a teacher, I have often experienced moments of cluelessness among Gen Z students whose information index is extensive. However, what I really cherish is the new information I receive from these young minds, which makes teaching a humbling experience. It also gives me an idea of what they are feeding their minds, how they are shaping their perspectives towards the world and society, and who they esteem as their role models. I was particularly relieved when my students used their power of judgement while expressing their ambivalent views about the controversial American and British social media personality, Andrew Tate, during an interactive session. While they outright rejected his controversial idiosyncrasies, they approved of his entrepreneurial skills.