Of books – borrowed, lost and found

But then, there’s the bittersweet joy of finding one of our lost books in a used bookstore. I once stumbled into my long-lost Lolita with a street vendor on Brigade Road. It was a bittersweet moment. To celebrate the reunion, I bought many more books from the vendor that day, along with my special find. Then there are books left behind on trains and flights. Forgotten in the rush, they sit alone under a stranger’s gaze, hoping to be reunited someday with their loved ones. I once left my cherished Father Brown omnibus on a flight to Singapore, realising my loss too late. I only hope it found loving reader who would care for and appreciate its well-loved pages.