Of Javed Akhtar, David Friedman and India’s economic growth

If I were to talk a little simplistically here, in the minds of a large number of people, Urdu poetry is all about unrequited love and the pain of separation of human hearts. But that, like a lot of other clichés in life, isn’t really true. Take this Javed Akhtar couplet:

“sab ka khushi se fasla ek qadam hai

har ghar meñ bas ek hi kamra kam hai.”

Loosely translated it means, “everyone is one step away from happiness, every house has just one room less.”

This couplet talks about the economic aspirations of human beings. As economist David Friedman writes in Hidden Order—The Economics of Everyday Life: “Most of us believe in our hearts that all we need—all any reasonable person needs—is a little more than we have.”

This is where Urdu poetry meets economics.

Human beings -- you, me and everyone else -- strive for this little more than we actually have. If we have a house, we want a bigger house with one room extra, probably in a better locality. If we own a small car, we want a bigger car with more legroom. If we take a family holiday once a year within the country, we want to go international the next time around.

And so, the story goes. There is a constant need to consume more and better things in life. Or, as they say, to keep up with the Joneses.

Of course, all this comes at a cost. It is not free and needs to be paid for. To pay for more than we have at any given point of time, we need money. And for that we need an income.

As Friedman writes: “How much of what goods a consumer buys depends on his income and on the prices of what he wants to buy. How much producers can sell and at what price will affect how much labour they choose to hire and what wage they must pay to get it. Since consumers get income mostly by selling labour, this will in turn affect the income of consumers, bringing us full circle.” And this, in turn, will impact how much a consumer buys all over again.

This is how the consumer circle works, but this seems to have currently broken down in the Indian context. Private consumption expenditure -- the money you and I spend on buying goods and services -- is expected to grow by 5.8% in real terms (adjusted for inflation) in 2019-20, the slowest since 2009-10, when it had grown by 5%. In nominal terms (not adjusted for inflation), it is expected to be 9%, the slowest since 2004-5 when it was 8.3%.

Why has this circle broken down or is not working as smoothly as it used to? The answer lies in the fact that the extra that we want out of our lives has to be paid for. And for that, our incomes must continue to grow at what we think is a reasonable pace. This is precisely where the problem lies.

Take the case of male rural labourers. Their average wages rose at a whopping 28% in 2013-2014. Since then, the growth in wages has been falling. In 2018-19, the wages grew by just 3.8%, the slowest since 2004-05, when it had grown by 0.6%. When it comes to female rural labourers, their average wages rose by 25.2% in 2013-14. In 2018-19, it grew at 6%.

Things haven’t improved this year either. In October 2019, wages for male rural labourers grew by 3% in comparison to October 2018. For women, it was 3.7%.

The same story is true for the middle class, too. The average salary income declared in the income tax return for assessment year 2015-16 had stood at Rs 6.2 lakh. This had gone up to Rs 6.9 lakh in assessment year (AY) 2018-19 (the income earned in 2017-18 is declared through an I-T return in AY2018-19). This means an increase in salary of 3.6% per year, hardly enough to even beat the rate of urban inflation.

The per capita income, or the average income of an Indian in 2019-20, is expected to grow by 6.8%, the slowest since 2002-03, when it had grown by 6%.

This is clear evidence of the income growth slowing down big time. And not surprisingly this has slowed down private consumption expenditure, which forms close to 60% of the economy. This, in turn, has slowed down the economy. The confidence in the economic future has broken down, leading to a fall in consumption.

Income growth has slowed down because there isn’t enough investment happening in the economy. The investment to GDP ratio is expected to fall to 28.1% in 2019-20, the slowest since 2000-1 when it was at 26%.

With investment slowing down, enough new jobs are not being created, and that has led to a slowdown in income growth. That’s the long and short of it.

(All growth percentages are in nominal terms, unless otherwise stated)