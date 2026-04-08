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Of kings and vultures

Of kings and vultures

Clearly, the people of the United States of America had something in mind when they organised the “No Kings” protests after Donald Trump’s second term.
Melanie P Kumar
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:15 IST
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:15 IST
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