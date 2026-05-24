Of love, loss and tragic transcendence

<p>In one of the oldest love stories in Indian tradition, Pururavas, a mortal king, falls deeply in love with Urvashi, a celestial apsara. Urvashi agrees to live with him, but under conditions. Pururavas must never appear naked before her except during intimacy, and he must always protect her beloved lambs.</p>.<p>For a while, the impossible arrangement works. Then, as mythology often reminds us, the conditions become the story itself. The Gandharvas steal the lambs in the middle of the night. Pururavas rushes out unclothed to save them. A flash of lightning illuminates him. The condition is broken. Urvashi departs. Pururavas spends the rest of his life searching for her.</p>.<p>This archetype recurs throughout Indian mythology. A human encounters someone or something from another realm. The relationship transforms him. Conditions govern the union. Human emotion eventually breaks the arrangement. Separation follows. The protagonist is left altered forever. We see the same archetype in the story of Shantanu and Ganga.</p>.<p>Shantanu falls in love with Ganga, who agrees to marry him under one condition: he must never question anything she does. Shantanu accepts. Not much later in the story, each child born to them is carried by Ganga into the river and drowned. Bound by his promise, Shantanu remains silent through unbearable grief. At the birth of the eighth child, he finally questions her. The condition collapses. Ganga leaves immediately, taking the child with her. That child later returns as Bhishma.</p>.<p>In the Pururavas story, the failure emerges from desire and impulse. In the Shantanu story, it emerges from compassion and moral anguish. Yet the deeper structure remains similar. The mortal cannot sustain the terms required by the divine.</p>.<p>The symbolism becomes even more interesting because Ganga is herself a river. She flows. She cannot be possessed or contained. Indian mythology repeatedly associates transcendence with movement. Rivers, apsaras, and celestial beings resist permanence.</p>.<p>A third variation appears in the story of Vishwamitra and Menaka. Vishwamitra is engaged in severe penance, striving to rise from kingship to the status of a Brahmarishi through discipline, austerity, and spiritual focus. His growing power worries the gods. Indra sends Menaka to interrupt his ascetic ascent.</p>.<p>Here, the “condition” is internal rather than spoken aloud. Penance demands restraint, celibacy, detachment, and absolute concentration. Menaka’s arrival tests whether human beings can fully transcend desire and embodiment. Vishwamitra eventually yields to beauty, intimacy, and companionship. Years of austerity dissolve. When awareness returns, Menaka departs, and Vishwamitra resumes his spiritual journey transformed by the encounter.</p>.<p>Across these myths, the female figures are rarely simplistic temptresses or passive symbols. Urvashi, Ganga, and Menaka belong to larger cosmic structures. Their departures are not acts of petty betrayal. They are reminders that some forms of beauty, divinity, and transcendence cannot permanently inhabit ordinary human life.</p>.<p>What is striking is how widely this archetype appears across world mythology. In Greek mythology, Orpheus is allowed to bring Eurydice back from the underworld under one condition: he must not look back at her during the journey home. Moments before escape, he does. She disappears forever.</p>.<p>In Celtic mythology, fairy women marry mortals under impossible conditions and vanish once those conditions are broken. In Christian traditions, ascetics are repeatedly tested through visions and earthly temptations. In Buddhist narratives, ‘Mara’ attempts to interrupt enlightenment itself by creating self-doubt.</p>.<p>Another fascinating pattern in Indian mythology is that these transient unions almost always leave behind civilisation-shaping consequences. Pururavas establishes dynastic continuity. Shantanu and Ganga produce Bhishma. Vishwamitra and Menaka have a child, Shakuntala, whose lineage eventually leads to Bharata himself.</p>.<p>Indian mythology appears to suggest that fleeting encounters between the mortal and the transcendent are deeply generative. Even relationships that cannot endure leave behind wisdom, poetry, lineage, and transformation. Perhaps that is why these stories continue to resonate across millennia. I grew up with these stories, so well captured by Amar Chitra Katha comics!</p>.<p>Most human beings carry their own Urvashi, Ganga, or Menaka somewhere within memory. Someone who transformed them briefly. Some dream they almost reached. Some version of life they could not permanently inhabit.</p>.<p>Pururavas runs after the departing light. Shantanu watches the river flow away. Vishwamitra returns chasing his aspirations. And through loss, all three become immortal.</p>.<p><em>The writer is the former CTO of Tata Group and founder of AI company Myelin Foundry is driven to peel off known facts to discover unknown layers.</em></p>