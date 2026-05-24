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Of love, loss and tragic transcendence

Of love, loss and tragic transcendence

Indian mythology appears to suggest that fleeting encounters between the mortal and the transcendent are deeply generative.
Gopichand Katragadda
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 19:12 IST
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Gopichand Katragadda The former CTO of Tata Group and founder of AI company Myelin Foundry is driven to peel off known facts to discover unknown layers.

Gopichand Katragadda The former CTO of Tata Group and founder of AI company Myelin Foundry is driven to peel off known facts to discover unknown layers.

Credit: DH Illustration

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