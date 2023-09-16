Of mischief and mercy

Mr Mischievous took his examinations and returned home for summer vacation. When the college reopened, he returned to Dharwad. The results were announced, and he didn’t even bother to go to college to check his results. He was convinced that the professor he had troubled all year must have failed him. He probably was guilty but didn't show it. To their astonishment, his friends discovered that he passed with distinction and even stood first in the college. They rushed to inform him, but he could not believe it. How could he pass the examination with a first rank when he consistently troubled the most erudite and decent professor? However, it was a fact he had to accept. He rushed to the professor's residence.