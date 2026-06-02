<p class="bodytext">The other day, when a heavy downpour lashed the city, I was returning home from an errand. On the 45-minute commute during the rain I saw one of the ugliest and most frightening sights imaginable. Dirty, brown, muddy water overflowed and flooded the main roads. In barely 30 minutes of rain, I saw how fragile our city’s infrastructure truly is. I also witnessed how helpless the citizens become, taking refuge in unsafe shelters while vehicles struggled through flooded roads, uncertain if they would sink into deep potholes or uncovered drains.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When I finally reached home, I breathed a sigh of relief. But the relief was short-lived, as images of the filthy and chaotic streets kept replaying in my mind. Just then, I also recalled the perennial garbage-ridden surroundings of our cities. The incorrigible habit of people casually throwing garbage bags and sundry other items along roadsides also came to mind. I thought too of the numerous stray<br />dogs in the city and the irresponsible dog owners who allow their pets to relieve themselves anywhere, leaving roads littered with filth.</p>.From waste to worth, the mottainai way.<p class="bodytext">As these images replayed in my mind, I found myself wondering: Is it entirely fair to place all the blame on the government for this situation? What about our responsibility as citizens? How conscious are we of cleanliness and our civic duties? I reflected further and began to discover a profound connection between spirituality and cleanliness.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A truly spiritual person, I believe, cannot remain indifferent to filth and public neglect. For, just as spirituality teaches purity of mind and soul, cleanliness reflects purity in our actions and surroundings. Cleanliness is not merely a civic duty; it mirrors our character, values, and respect for the community we live in. Cleanliness nurtures harmony and mindfulness. A clean environment is testament of personal discipline, respect for others, and reverence for creation itself. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Perhaps this is why many spiritual traditions regard cleanliness as a form of self-mastery – a path toward purity in thought, action, and intention. In caring for our surroundings, we are also caring for our collective spirit.</p>.<p class="bodytext">True spirituality is thus not confined to prayer, rituals, or meditation alone. It must also manifest in the way we keep our surroundings. May we understand this connection and always strive to attain and maintain cleanliness everywhere.</p>