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Of spirituality and cleanliness

A truly spiritual person, I believe, cannot remain indifferent to filth and public neglect. For, just as spirituality teaches purity of mind and soul, cleanliness reflects purity in our actions and surroundings.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 02:11 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 02:11 IST
OpinionOasisPanorama

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