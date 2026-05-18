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Of stars, sofas, and such like

Of stars, sofas, and such like

I had the last word: “You bet it was, Anand. Starring Dev Anand and Meena Kumari.”
Mina Anand
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 23:50 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 23:50 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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