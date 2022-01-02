Off the record

Mid-term appraisal

When M K Stalin took over as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu in May, he sent out a strong message of “perform or perish” to his cabinet colleagues. And after completing six months, he is believed to have assessed the performance of his ministers. Several have “under-performed”, according to the assessment. Some might lose their portfolios in the next few weeks añd might be shown the door if they continue to underperform till May, ahead of cabinet reshuffle and expansion. This has sent jitters among ministers and excitement among wannabe ministers.

ETB Sivapriyan, Chennai

BJP’s booze-for-ballet offer

Keen on getting some legislative representation in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP organised a rally last week in Vijayawada named “Praja-agraha Sabha” against YSRCP’s “anti-people policies”. While the leaders’ confidence in their party coming to power in the state has amused many, a promise made by the AP unit chief was appealing to at least one section of voters. Accusing the Jaganmohan Reddy government of selling low-quality liquor at high prices, Somu Veerraju asked “the one crore alcohol consumers in AP” to vote BJP to power so that, “we can give you cheap liquor for Rs 70 only.” “And if the revenues are good, we would further reduce the price to Rs 50,” Somu extended the offer. Meanwhile, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao asked over a tweet: “Wah… What a scheme! What a shame AP BJP stoops to a new low. National policy of BJP to supply cheap liquor at ₹50 or is this bumper offer only for states where the desperation is “high”?”

Prasad Nichenametla, Hyderabad

VIP complaints and special treatments

Recently, Kerala High Court criticised the government for its inaction against a woman police official who insulted a minor girl from a Dalit community by falsely accusing her of mobile phone theft. Video of the public trial of the girl went viral on social media and the cops were criticised. However, there was a difference in the case of the police harassing a foreign national for carrying liquor bottles without bills. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acted swiftly after state tourism minister Mohammed Riyas, his son-in-law, objected to it, and a cop was suspended later.

Arjun Raghunath, Thuruvananthapuram

Lock-up party in Assam

“If your New Year’s Eve plans include drunk and/or rash driving, this invitation is for you. Entry free. Special performance by DJ Lockup.” This creative campaign of Assam Police warning the drunk drivers for New Year’s eve drew a lot of attention on social media. The campaign was launched as part of the state government’s target of zero road accidents due to drunk and/or rash driving on December 31 night. “On the menu: copcake and other desserts in our custard-y. Location: Nearest police station,” the creative further read. A creative campaign like this and the strict enforcement on the streets including by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma helped the state prevent accidents and deaths due to drunk driving this time. For the records, Assam reported 29 deaths in 69 road accidents on the night of December 31 last year.

Sumir Karmakar, Guwahati

Lagaan team in Maharashtra

Veteran BJP leader Narayan Rane described the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government as a “Lagaan team”. “We need a proper government… what we have a ‘Lagaan team’… and, there is no chief minister,” said Rane, the minister of micro, small and medium industries in the central government. Rane, a Shiv Sainik-turned-Congressman-turned-BJP leader, is the bete noire of Uddhav, commented after his team defeated MVA partners by winning 11 of the total 19 seats in the Sindhudurg District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) in his home turf. “The next goal is to oust MVA from the district and from the state. The agenda is to win all assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the Sindhudurg district,” he said.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai