Off the record

Lessons learnt!

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin flew a commercial aircraft from Chennai to Delhi and back for his recent visit to the national capital. This raised many eyebrows as Stalin had always preferred chartered planes to travel to Delhi. What brought the change? Probably, it is the controversy over Stalin taking a special plane to Dubai last week, an issue that his government was forced to clarify as the entourage consisted of his family members. Since the Dubai trip brought negative publicity to the government, it is believed the chief minister took a commercial plane and avoided his family members during the latest Delhi visit. Seems like lessons have been learnt!

E T B Sivapriyan, Chennai

When pedalling inspires people

Veteran forester from Maharashtra, Nanasaheb Ladkat, is in the news for the way he inspired people. The 59-year-old Ladkat cycled down last week from Pune to Kolhapur to assume the charge of field director and conservator of the forest at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. “The purpose behind this cycling was to send out a message of saving forests and wildlife,” said Ladkat, who would look after the Reserve spread over Kolhapur and Satara in Western Maharashtra. He covered 249 kms in about 17 hours, of which he pedalled for about 12 hours. In his 36 years of service, he has trekked to over three dozen forts and has done foot-patrolling for several hundred kilometres.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

Capital shift for Nitish?

A recent remark by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has set the tongues wagging in Bihar. Is he set to leave Patna for Delhi? Has the BJP given a hint to him that they could consider him as a potential vice-presidential candidate? It all started with his remarks during an informal interaction with reporters in his office in Bihar Assembly. He told them that he has been a Lok Sabha MP, MLA and MLC but never has been a Rajya Sabha MP. Many took this as a cue from Nitish as his possible shift to Delhi. In August, there will be vice-presidential elections. The Vice-President will also function as Rajya Sabha Chairman. Many believe that Nitish can enter Rajya Sabha through this route. If Nitish moves to Delhi, that would open a new vacancy in Patna. Will the BJP take over the chief ministership from JD(U)? JD(U) says all these are rumours and mischievous. Interesting days ahead, in Bihar.

Shemin Joy, New Delhi

Bhishma Pitamah vs Arjun

in Maharashtra!

Shiv Sena trouble-shooter Sanjay Raut, while stressing the need to strengthen the UPA and involve parties who had exited NDA, referred to the NCP supremo and Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar as the “Bhishma Pitamah”, who is working towards the grand opposition unity. However, the BJP used the opportunity for a clever repartee. BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya, who is a close confidante of ex-chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said: “Sanjay Raut states Sharad Pawar saheb is “Bhishma Pitamah” of politics… I say Devendra Fadnavis is the ‘Arjun’… Raut saab, please read Mahabharat… so you need not ask who are Kauravs and who are Pandavs!”

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai