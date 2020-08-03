Off the Record: August 3, 2020

Virtual bye

On the last working day of every month in government offices in Delhi, employees are busy in organising farewells to the retiring staff. Colleagues mobilise money to arrange felicitation and tea parties to the outgoing staff and their family members. However, after Covid-19 lockdown, farewell functions were stopped in most of the offices as only skeletal staff was operating. The Railway Ministry find out a novel way to arrange retirement functions. The Ministry organised a virtual retirement function for superannuating officials connecting with all zones, divisions and production units on July 31. With 2,320 retiring from the Ministry in the last month, all of them connected on a single platform along with the officers and staff, marking the first of its kind meeting for the national transporter. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State of Railways, Suresh C Angadi and other senior officers of railways addressed retiring employees online.

Ajith Athrady, New Delhi

Is BJP eyeing Tilak next?

After appropriating Congress icons such as Sardar Patel, Madan Mohan Malviya, BJP now appears to have set its sights on Lokmanya Tilak. On the 100th death anniversary of Tilak, hailed by Mahatma Gandhi as the ‘Maker of Modern India’, BJP pulled out all stops to make it a grand occasion. Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a webinar on the occasion and drew parallels between Tilak’s insistence on Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat. BJP leaders wrote articles hailing Tilak’s contribution to nation-building. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor sought to pre-empt BJP’s moves to appropriate Tilak’s legacy by pointing out that Hinduism practised by the legendary leader was inclusive.

Sagar Kulkarni, New Delhi

Surprising silence

In the wake of Kerala gold smuggling case, Congress, which is the main opposition party, is constantly raising fresh allegations against the left-front government. Journalists used to seek Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s reactions to these during his routine press conferences pertaining to Covid-19. Despite the CM flaying journalists for raising such issues amidst the pandemic, journalists continued to seek reaction. Vijayan, who is quite known for his short temper, was somehow managing not to lash out. But the other day when journalists ought his reaction of an alleged pact between CPM and BJP to sabotage the gold smuggling probe, the CM maintained an unexpected silence that continued for a few seconds. Since the press conference was taking place over video conferencing, some journalists thought there was some connectivity issue. The journalist asked whether the CM could not hear him. Vijayan replied that the query did not deserve a reply and hence he remained silent.

Arjun Raghunath, Thiruvananthapuram

Fooling people

Former J&K chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah finally broke his self-imposed silence to speak about politics last week. In an article in a national daily, he expressed his desperation to be a part of the electoral exercise if the Center restores statehood to J&K. About the special status of J&K which along with statehood was scrapped last August, he only gave a recap of what everyone knows. What he didn’t conveniently recall was his rant that he and his father (Farooq Abdullah) would lay their lives if J&K’s special status is revoked. And netizens were vocal to express their displeasure over Omar’s remarks. They questioned Omar why NC MPs continue to enjoy perks and privileges while he himself says August 5 decisions were “against the people.” But then this is how his family and party have tried to fool people over the years, starting, obviously, from the NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah himself.

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar