Off the record: November 22, 2021

Winter session, cold vibes

All eyes are on the Opposition as the winter session of Parliament is approaching. Opposition parties believe that they have enough ammunition to corner the Narendra Modi government. But will all the Opposition parties stand united or will recent political manoeuvring lead to tension?

The government’s decision to repeal the farm laws has given a leg-up to the Opposition. However, strains have developed between Congress and Trinamool Congress as well as between Congress and RJD in recent times. If Trinamool’s expansion beyond Bengal is the reason for the troubles with Congress, the recent bypolls and the RJD’s reluctance to leave one seat for Congress has led to a war of words between those two parties. Will it have an impact? Opposition leaders say times have changed. Some leaders have been advocating a meeting of top leaders of the Opposition to show a united face. So far, there is no such move, and it is now left to floor leaders in Parliament to meet to chalk out a strategy.

Shemin Joy, New Delhi

EPS, OPS: An arranged date

AIADMK bigwigs O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami have avoided meeting each other for a few weeks now. Even the floods that affected several parts of the state could not bring them face-to-face. As the two chose to tour different areas to survey the affected places, there was much criticism that the party cadre won’t be enthused with such behaviour. The two weren’t moved. Until their colleagues made them each head separately to Cuddalore district and face each other there, filmy style. With urban local body polls round the corner, so much for unity and betterment of the outfit is the refrain in the party.

ETB Sivapriyan, Chennai

Amruta’s ‘chill pill’ for Nawab Malik

Amid the heated political scene in Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis has come out with what she says is the ‘chill pill’, with the Hindi version of Manike Mage Hithe, the famous song of Sri Lankan singer, songwriter and rapper Yohani Diloka de Silva. Amruta is the wife of former CM and current Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, and a banker by profession, an activist and also a singer. “Amidst the ongoing heated political times, take a chill pill with this ‘Kool’ song!” Amruta tweeted. The Hindi lyrics are by Dev.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

Vikram and the political Betaal

Under fire for backing Kangana Ranaut’s outrageous comments, veteran Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale says he feels that the BJP and Shiv Sena should have remained allies in Maharashtra. “They have been together for 25 years…I really don’t know what happened, how it happened and why they broke off…they were like two brothers…big brother and small brother,” he said. “It is my personal opinion that both have the same agenda and ideology.” He suggested that the two parties should “forget the bitterness” and join hands again. These days, it is difficult to make out who is thinking like a neta, and who is thinking like abhineta, in Mumbai. The 75-year-old film and theatre actor, the Police Commissioner Gaitonde of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath, is adding to that confusion.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai