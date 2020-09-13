Off the record: September 14, 2020

Inundated

As roads and streets in Srinagar are getting inundated even after a slight drizzle, the Jammu and Kashmir government should focus on installing flood gauges in the major streets of the city to keep people updated about the status of rising waters. Over the years the condition of the drainage system in the city has deteriorated to an extent that every now and then shopkeepers around the city center Lal Chowk have to shift their goods to the first floor of the buildings in case of major rainfall. Shopkeepers and businessmen are more worried about water level increasing on roads than in river Jhelum. Installing gauges on the streets would make more sense as it gives a real picture of the situation.

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar

An elevation

Former Union Telecom Minister A Raja was a surprise choice for deputy general secretary post in the DMK. Raja was never thought to be a contender for the position. In fact, he may owe this sudden elevation to a newspaper report! Though Dalits have had held many positions in the DMK, there is an opinion that they do not occupy prime posts in the party. And a day before the DMK General Council was to meet, a vernacular daily carried a report saying the party was practicing untouchability in power. Immediately, the party top brass swung into action and decided to appoint Raja, a Dalit, as deputy general secretary after amending the party’s Constitution.

ETB Sivapriyan, Chennai

Covid-19 kits

Parliament is convening its Monsoon Session under unprecedented circumstances. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the contours of the proceedings. MPs have undergone Covid-19 tests. Marshals standing on both sides of the Chairman have been advised to wear both masks and face shields while assisting the Chairman. Now, all MPs will be getting Covid-19 kits from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The multi-utility kits will contain disposable three-ply masks (40), N-95 masks without wall (5), 20 bottles of sanitizers of 50 ml each, face shields made of polypropylene (5), gloves (40), touch-free hook (to open and close doors without touching them), Sea BuckThorn tea bags which enhance immunity and herbal sanitation wipes.

Shemin Joy, New Delhi

Wanderlust

Known for his unconventional style of functioning, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari says he is a ‘ghumantu’ (wanderer) and this helps him perform his duties as a ‘rajya sevak’ efficiently and effectively. Around a month ago, he trekked to the famous hill fort of Shivneri, the birthplace of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Describing himself as ‘rajya sevak’, Koshyari, who last week completed one year in gubernatorial office, said it was a great experience for him visiting villages and districts in Maharashtra and interacting with people. He said one cannot understand the problems on the ground unless one visits the place oneself. Speaking on his engagements with universities, he said he had made it a practice to attend convocations in all universities. “No governor had visited the Shivaji University for 16 years,” he said, adding that these visits provided him an opportunity to interact with teachers and students.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

A glitch

With the local body and general elections fast approaching, Kerala is now witnessing a series of inaugurations of new projects. Owing to Covid-19, almost all inaugurations are conducted through video conferencing. The other day Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated as many as 34 new school buildings at various parts of the state by sitting in his office. Owing to some technical glitch, the live streaming of a news channel came in between and incidentally a programme related to allegations against the state government with regard to the gold smuggling accused was being aired at that time. This caused much embarrassment to the government. No surprise if any punitive action is taken against those responsible such goof up.

Arjun Raghunath, Thiruvananthapuram