Oh, this Kafkaesque world between despair and hope!

The literature that Kafka committed to publication during his lifetime best epitomises the central aspect of modern-day ennui: a sensation of anxiety whose centre cannot be located and therefore cannot be placated; and a sense of an infinite difficulty within things that one has to deal with in everyday life. The Metamorphosis, a short story that is a mere 50-pages long, first published in 1915, is an excellent example. In this truly original case, this dreadful quality is mixed with immense tenderness, and oddly good humour. The opening sentence of The Metamorphosis is one of the most famous in modern fiction: “As Gregor Samsa awoke one morning from uneasy dreams, he found himself transformed in his bed into a gigantic insect.” Gregor, awaking, sees “numerous legs, which were pitifully thin compared to the rest of his bulk.” Only half awake, Gregor mulls over his extraordinary condition, dwells on his responsibilities as the breadwinner of the family and remembers his duties as a travelling salesperson. Later, relegated by the family to the shadows of a room-turned-storage closet, he responds to violin music and creeps forward, covered with dust and trailing remnants of food, to seek his sister’s love.