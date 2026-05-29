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Oil shock alone won’t create a survival crisis for Modi government

Oil shock alone won’t create a survival crisis for Modi government

Does the frustration of youth with unemployment, exam paper leaks, and rampant corruption have the potential to become the core force of current protests against the government?
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 05:50 IST
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