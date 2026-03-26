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Oil shocks and energy sovereignty

Oil shocks and energy sovereignty

Conflicts shape a world order of oil alliances that threatens to undermine multilateral cooperation.
Piyali Majumder
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 20:39 IST
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 20:39 IST
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