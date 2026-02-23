<p>Excitement over the interim India-United States trade deal announced a fortnight ago has given way to intense, sometimes bitter, debates on what exactly has been agreed, and at what price, particularly with respect to agriculture and energy. It comes as a relief that the White House now says India’s agreement to purchase energy (among other products) worth $500 billion from the US in the next five years, is an intention rather than a definitive commitment.</p><p>However, US President Donald Trump’s claims that India would stop buying Russian oil, and that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed that India would buy more oil from the US, and potentially Venezuela, raised difficult questions about our capacity for foreign policy manoeuvre. Then what raised hackles was the separate executive order in which Trump asserted that the US will 'monitor' India's oil imports, and could reimpose 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports, if purchases from Russia 'are resumed directly or indirectly'!

Our ministers and senior officials, when questioned, have resorted to generalisations about strategic autonomy, diversifying oil import sources, etc, and passing the buck on import decisions to the companies involved. Such mantras may or may not prevail in domestic political discourse, but global analysts assess that India was forced to accept very tough US terms — including oil purchase commitments, to secure its exports to the US. Whether there could be a trade-off in securing US support for India's strategic foreign policy interests still remains to be seen

Russia became a major oil supplier to India from 2022 onwards, largely because of heavy discounts, which have now reduced significantly. Nevertheless, evidence of pressure on India to shift away from Russian supplies has been visible for some months. In December 2025, traders noted that imports from Russia fell to 1.38 million barrels per day (mbpd) — the lowest since 2023 — down from a peak of close to 2 mbpd, nearly 40 per cent of India’s oil imports.</p><p>Reuters has quoted sources as saying Russian oil imports would be below 1 mbpd by March. Meanwhile, oil imports from the US rose sharply in 2025, reaching 570,000 bpd by the end of the year — doubling the US’ share to about 12 per cent of India’s oil imports. A clear ‘diversification’ of supply sources was underway!</p><p>A January 2 Reuters report noted that the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had asked refiners to provide weekly data on imports from Russia and the US, stating that the information was required by the Prime Minister’s Office. Oil sourcing decisions, as our top officials say, are guided by national interests and hence perhaps ‘monitored’. India curtailed imports from Venezuela due to US sanctions, but companies have resumed buying with US approval. Iran, once one of our principal suppliers, remains off limits under US pressure.</p><p>India is now the world’s second-largest net oil importer, absorbing over 10% of global exports. That should give us market power in the global oil market, which is well supplied. But oil trade is becoming more geopolitical than commercial as Trump has made restoration of ‘US energy dominance’ into a key goal of US policy. The National Security Strategy announced in November 2025 explicitly calls for expanding US energy exports, to project power, and curtail the influence of adversaries.</p><p>China has continued buying Russian oil, and will now be Russia’s largest customer. Analysts estimate that seaborne exports from Russia to China touched record highs in January. With Russia and China already finalising a massive increase in pipeline gas trade, a potentially critical Eurasian energy alliance may be in the making.</p><p>Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in December 2025 went off well despite reports of declining oil purchases, and attention was focused on defence ties. The Russians would have since observed that Indian companies have started buying Venezuelan crude, despite political concerns over the legitimacy of US intervention in Caracas. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently commented bitterly on the US using sanctions to pressure nations into abandoning Russian energy resources in favour of more expensive US supplies. Creative initiatives from Indian policymakers will be needed to preserve the strategic relationship with Russia.

Venezuela's heavy crudes suit our refineries, so buying from that country can be explained on commercial considerations. Indian diplomacy should now leverage our working with the dispensation in Caracas to repatriate the $580 million in dividends owed to ONGC Videsh, still blocked by sanctions. This sum could increase ONGC's domestic exploration budget by 50 per cent, and help reverse the decade-long downward slide in domestic production.

Having access to imports from Venezuela would also become particularly useful if the tensions between the US and Iran end in a war — which would choke off supplies from the Gulf. Dependence on imports for 87% of our oil requirements is a source of insecurity. Oil still runs the wheels of our economy, and if it lubricates our trade deals, that should be no surprise.</p><p>(The writer is former Foreign Secretary of India and High Commissioner to the United Kingdom)</p>