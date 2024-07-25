Old king coal remains omnipotent and omnipresent

The world will devour a record 8.74 billion metric tons of the several varieties of the dirtiest of fossil fuels this year, according to a report published Wednesday by the International Energy Agency. The IEA also increased its estimate for consumption in 2023. It all goes up in smoke, burned in power stations, metal forges, cement plants, and, in many corners of the developing world still, for home cooking and heating. It fuels the global economy — and climate change.

And rampant coal consumption isn’t going to stop anytime soon. Under current trends, appetite for anthracite, lignite and all the other flavors will be higher in 2050 than it was in 2000. Read that again and let it sink in: Since the world started to get serious about global warming, coal demand has done nothing but increase, up 75 per cent since 1997 (Kyoto Protocol), and by nearly 15 per cent since 2015 (Paris Agreement).

The new 2023 and 20214 figures fit a pattern: For the last decade, the IEA has been heralding the arrival of peak coal demand, only to increase its forecast almost every year. Now, it says that appetite will drop in 2025, and start to gradually decline thereafter.

Maybe. But I remain skeptical about the next few years, and even the coming decade. At best, the story of the next five to 10 years is one of a plateau; the cliff-like drop that some analysts anticipate remains a fantasy.

Three reasons underpin my pessimism. First, India is witnessing a rapid increase in electricity usage, and New Delhi, keen to avoid blackouts, is going all-in building coal-fired power stations, paying no more than lip-service to emissions targets. So far this year, coal consumption in India is running 10 per cent higher than in 2023.