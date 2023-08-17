Old wine in a new bottle?

Too small an amount

A back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that if the government raises only Rs 14,000 crore, this amounts to Rs 2,800 crore per year. Rs 800 crore would come from the allocated SERB funding. The government would then have to put in an additional Rs 2,000 crore for the NRF, which is the quantum of funding announced in this year’s budget. This would account for administrative costs and research, but the extent of the administrative capacity building required, and its costs, are not known. Thus, the actual pot of money that will be available for funding research, in the absence of significant fundraising, would be much smaller than the anticipated annual Rs 10,000 crore outlay, and might not be effective in bringing any change.