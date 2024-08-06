Olympic boxer's gender is a manufactured controversy

By F D Flam

When Italian boxer Angela Carini reported that she had “never felt a punch like that” after conceding to Algeria’s Imane Khelif 46 seconds after their Olympic match began, social media exploded with accusations. Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling chimed in, accusing Khelif of being a man posing as a woman to cheat.

The case highlights what’s wrong with Musk, Rowling and others who think of themselves as bravely opposing excess political correctness. They’re too in love with their own assumptions and superficial judgments. Khelif’s jawline and strong torso may look stereotypically masculine, but biological sex is about more than looks — and is sometimes more complex than chromosomes.

Consider Jeffrey Eugenides’ Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Middlesex, in which a Greek-American girl named Callie grows up as a pretty, happy child until, as a teenager, her height shoots up and she develops a mustache. As a teen, Callie isn’t sure if she’s a boy or a girl, and the girl who loves her isn’t sure if she’s gay or straight. At first, their love transcends those identity concerns. I read the book years ago, but it’s hard to forget a story like that.

Eugenides wasn’t taking poetic license. The character is based on the author’s meticulous study of a real genetic disorder called 5-alpha-reductase deficiency, which is rare, but somewhat more common in a few parts of the world including Greece and the Dominican Republic.

5-alpha-reductase is an enzyme that’s necessary in the chain of molecular level events leading male embryos — those with a Y chromosome — to grow a penis. The disorder can lead to genetically male (XY) babies emerging into the world looking female and being classified as girls.

Two-time 800-meter running champion Castor Semenya reportedly has a Y chromosome and 5-alpha-reductase deficiency, which has led to endless controversy about her eligibility to compete in women’s events.

Khelif was disqualified from a 2023 championship event based on a sex test of undisclosed nature, but the International Olympic Committee says she meets their criteria. Some reports say she was disqualified for having a Y chromosome, others because her testosterone level is above a particular threshold.