Olympics 2024 | Host cities don’t belong on a warming planet

If you want to extend the Olympics to developing countries without saddling them with costly equestrian centers, rowing lakes, and sailing marinas — luxuries for minority sports, even in rich countries — then allow those events to live permanently in the largely European countries that already have the venues. Host cities can then be used primarily for the core athletic events that people care about the most.

Paris is already making a few steps in this direction with a surfing contest that’s being held 16,000 kilometers (10,000 miles) away in Tahiti, though it would be better to drop the event, and its super-remote location, altogether. As the climate warms, endurance events like the marathon, race walking, and road cycling — where heat stroke is the biggest risk to participants — might also have to be held where they most make sense.

Better still, you could drastically thin the number of athletes. Less than a third of competitors are in the disciplines that most people think of when they think of the Summer Games: track and field, swimming, and gymnastics. Roughly the same number play ball sports. Soccer, rowing, field hockey, handball, judo, shooting, basketball, and sailing will each be sending more athletes to Paris than the total number of gymnasts competing.

Many of these events have long been odd fits for the Olympics. What is one to make of a soccer contest where the US outperforms Argentina, and many of the world’s most famous players aren’t even turning up? What is the point of a tennis competition, for that matter, where Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have never won the most prestigious medal?

If future events limited athlete numbers to 5,000 (about half the current level), athletes could continue to compete in their various world championships and few viewers would even notice — but the cost, both to the climate and to city budgets, would be drastically reduced. The only way to make the Olympics more sustainable is to spread them out and make them smaller.