On evidence, policy-making, and critiquing it in a polarised polity

No government, regardless of its political proclivities, is comfortable with evidence. Evidence challenges established narratives and makes failures visible. But most chose benign neglect. This creates an ecosystem of independent research. Consider the MGNREGS. From its launch in 2006 onward, the scheme was carefully studied by researchers of all hues to create a vibrant evidence base on what works, what doesn’t, and why. Government accepted what it liked and ignored what it didn’t, and the public debated key ideas, drawing on them to make accountability claims. Today, benign neglect has given way to active silencing. You will be hard-pressed to find wide-ranging “evidence” that reveals the good, bad and the ugly on government programmes. And if it exists, it is rarely available in the public domain. This is the fate of critical sources of government data as much as it is of independent research.